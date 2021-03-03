1MDB: police still investigating Dr Tawfiq — Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The police today confirmed they were still investigating Datuk Dr Tawfiq Ayman over the alleged receipt of funds linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in his bank account in Singapore.

In a statement today, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said the case was being investigated under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Tawfiq is the husband of former Bank Negara Malaysia governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz. Zeti had previously denied allegations that her family was involved in the 1MDB scandal.

“As the investigation of this case involves statements recorded in Malaysia and also abroad, the police follow-up action under the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act 2002 to obtain evidence from abroad.

“In this regard, the police would like to advise the public to refrain from making any statements or speculations through any platform until the police investigation is completed,“ he said, adding that the case would then be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action. — Bernama