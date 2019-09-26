1MDB’S BOD ‘forced’ by Najib to approve RM3.145b loan: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today heard that 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) board of directors (BOD) felt aggrieved after learning that that additional US$750 million (RM3.145 billion) loan was made directly to Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (pix) with aim at forcing the board to approve the loan.

Former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) chief executive officer Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, 49, in reading his witness statement, said the matter was discussed by 1MDB’s BOD at a meeting at the IMC Tower on April 4, 2011.

He said the meeting discussed a letter dated Feb 18, 2011, from Prince Turki bin Abdullah and Tarek Obaid of PetroSaudi International Limited (PSI) to Najib as an 1MDB shareholder.

“As far as I can remember, Tan Sri Che Lodin Wok Kamaruddin (BOD’s chairman) announced the meeting verbally. Among the contents of Tarek Obaid’s letter was a proposal for 1MDB to increase the lending of US$750 million (RM3.145 billion) through Murabaha Note.

“The BOD at that time felt displeased that the request for additional loan was made directly to 1MDB shareholder which is Najib, as if ‘forcing the hand of the BOD’ to approve the additional loan,” he said during the examination-in-chief by senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram at the 14th day of former prime minister’s 1MDB trial.

However, the ninth prosecution witness said after considering the PetroSaudi International Ltd (PSI) and 1MDB’s relations were of the government to government (G to G) and Najib had earlier given his consent, the board of directors had submitted to the management for further analysis of this loan extension.

“It includes the terms of the Murabaha Note and the source of money if 1MDB wants to continue the lending,” he said.

Yesterday, the witness told the High Court that the fugitive businessmen Low Taek Jho or Jho Low had proposed a joint venture between 1MDB and PSI, which was inactive, be changed from equity to Murabaha Note as 1MDB could not just simply terminate the joint venture as it involved bilateral relation between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

The key witnesses of the prosecution also confirmed that he was present at the meeting and among the members of the BOD present were Che Lodin, Datuk Ong Gim Huat (director), Tan Sri Ismee Ismail (director), Ashvin Jethanand (director), Radhi Mohamad and Goh Gaik Kim (secretary).

Shahrol Azral, in reference to a letter from Prince Turki bin Abdullah and Tarek Obaid, dated Feb 18, 2011, said he had never seen the letter before.

“However, this letter shows that Prince Turki bin Abdullah has stated that there is a new way for both countries (Malaysia and Saudi Arabia) to continue bilateral cooperation through mutual investment,” he said.

Najib, 66, face four charges of using his position to obtain a bribe of RM2.3 billion in the 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount of money.

The Pekan MP was charged with committing the four corruption offences at the AmIslamic Bank Berhad branch, Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Ceylon here between Feb 24, 2011 and Dec 19, 2014 while all the money laundering charges were between Mar 22, 2013 and Aug 30, 2013 at the same place.

The trial before Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues. — Bernama