1MDB’s ‘draw down’ of RM715m for TRX, Bandar Malaysia projects: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) had drawn down RM715 million from the Syndicated Term Loan (STL) involving the Kuala Lumpur International Financial District (KLIFD), now known as the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), and the Bandar Malaysia projects.

Former 1MDB chief executive officer Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, 49, in reading his witness statement, said the expenses for the projects was according to planned phases and the RM715 million was not to be spent at once.

Shahrol Azral said the withdrawal was made on March 7, 2011 and he signed a letter for the payment process.

“At the same time, I received a request on March 11, 2011 from PetroSaudi International Limited (PSI) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tarek Obaid to draw down US$750 million (RM3.14 billion).

“I immediately discussed with Jho Low (Low Taek Jho) about the request and asked the businessman whether Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had agreed to the additional investment,“ he said during the examination-in-chief by senior deputy senior prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, on the 14th day of the former Prime Minister’s 1MDB trial.

The ninth prosecution witness said that during the discussion, Jho Low had proposed to hold a 1MDB Advisory Board Chairman (CBOA) meeting with Najib’s decision on the issue.

“At the same time, there was also a proposal from Jho Low for 1MDB to invest in the hotel sector in the United Kingdom with Aabar Investment.

“The proposal was also included in the minutes of the meeting prepared by Jho Low and the business also sought Najib’s signature and approval for a US$750 million investment with JVCo PSI (a joint venture between 1MDB and PSI).

“The signed minutes were given to me at the 1MDB office. I signed the minutes as ‘secretary’ after seeing Najib’s signature (on it),” said Shahrol Azral.

Najib, 66, is facing four counts of abusing his position to corruptly obtain RM2.3 billion from 1MDB and 21 money laundering charges involving the same funds.

He is alleged to have committed the first four offences at the AmIslamic Bank Berhad Branch, Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Ceylon here between Feb 24, 2011 and Dec 19, 2014, and the money laundering offences at the same place between March 22, 2013 and Aug 30, 2013. — Bernama