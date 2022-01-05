1MDB trial: Ex-CFO was never charged over transactions

PETALING JAYA: A former chief financial officer of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) today denied that he was charged with wrongdoing over the company’s financial transactions, Free Malaysia Today reports.

Azmi Tahir, the 12th prosecution witness in Najib’s trial, said this while cross-examined by Najib’s lawyer Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh.

Azmi, who was the CFO from 2012 to 2017, said he was only called in by the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to have his statements recorded.

He said he had been summoned to assist in the police and MACC investigations from 2015 but “I don’t know why there were no charges against me”.

“My ex-CEOs (Mohd Hazem Abdul Rahman and Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi) and directors were not charged as well,” Azmi said in response to a question by Najib’s lawyer, Hariharan Tara Singh.

The defence had questioned Azmi on whether criminal charges had been filed against him, pointing out that several former 1MDB employees, including general counsel Jasmine Loo Ai Swan and executives Tang Keng Chee and Terence Geh Choh Heng, had been charged in absentia.