1MDB trial: Judge reveals he once worked with Jasmine Loo in the same firm

KUALA LUMPUR: 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1DMB) trial judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah today revealed at the High Court here that he had worked with 1MDB’s former general counsel Jasmine Loo Ai Swan, who is now under police custody.

The judge disclosed this when Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah asked the prosecution team if they would like to call Loo as a prosecution witness or offer her as a defence witness.

At this juncture, Judge Sequerah interjected and said: “Since the issue has been raised, I would just disclose to parties that the same individual (Loo) and myself were partners formerly in a legal firm many years back, maybe 10 to 15 years ago. I thought I would just disclose (this) since her name has surfaced in the trial,” said the judge.

Earlier, Muhammad Shafee asked deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib whether he will call Loo to testify as Loo would be a highly relevant witness, next to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low.

To this, Ahmad Akram said the prosecution is currently unaware whether Loo surrendered herself or was arrested, however, he can confirm that Loo’s statements are being recorded by the authorities.

“The Attorney-General Chambers (AGC) has not received any investigation outcome and I cannot take a position now on whether she will be called (as a prosecution witness) or not.

“This is our stand at the moment. Once we receive the investigation outcome, I will get instructions from my bosses on whether to call her or not,” said Ahmad Akram.

On July 12, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that Loo was arrested by police on July 7 to assist in the investigation into the misappropriation of 1MDB funds.

He added that Loo, through her lawyer, was said to be willing to cooperate and assist the police investigation in the 1MDB case, according to Section 409 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz arrived at the court at 1.54 pm as she is slated to give her statement as the 46th prosecution witness in the former premier’s trial.

Najib, 70, faces four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion belonging to 1MDB and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial continues. -Bernama