1MDB trial resumes after one-month hiatus

KUALA LUMPUR: After a one-month hiatus, Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial resumed at the High Court today.

Najib’s counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is currently cross-examining the prosecution's 44th witness, former BSI Bank Head of Wealth Management Services, Kevin Micheal Swampillai.

The trial before presiding judge, Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah was scheduled to start in the morning but was postponed to the afternoon session because Muhammad Shafee was not present.

Before proceedings began, Muhammad Shafee apologised to the court for his absence, saying that he was having a massive headache this morning.

Earlier, former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz arrived at the court at 1.54 pm. She is slated to give her statement as the 46th prosecution witness in the former premier’s trial.

Najib, 70, faces four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion belonging to 1MDB and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount. -Bernama