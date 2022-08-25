1MDB trial: Rosmah shows up in support of Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here to lend her support to her husband Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in his 1MDB trial.

Rosmah arrived in court in a black Proton Perdana.

Besides Rosmah, Najib’s daughter Nooryana Najwa and a few of the former prime minister’s supporters are also present in court.

This is Najib’s first appearance after spending two days in Kajang Prison after the Federal Court upheld his 12-year sentence and RM210 million fine in the SRC conviction.