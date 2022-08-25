1MDB trial: Witness admits not knowing authenticity of own testimony - Report

PETALING JAYA: A former finance ministry officer has testified in court that she was not aware of the accuracy of the details in her own written witness statement, Malaysiakini reports.

Datuk Siti Zauyah Md Desa reportedly said this during the RM2.28 billion 1MDB corruption trial against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Previously on June 20, the prosecution witness testified - while reading from her prepared witness statement - that former finance minister II Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah refused to get involved in 1MDB.

Earlier on June 15, Siti Zauyah testified that Malaysia still owed RM13.3 billion in 1MDB loan.

She admitted that the statement was drafted without her presence and that only given to her at the last minute to be signed, without her having enough time to peruse it beforehand.