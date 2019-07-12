1MDB: Tun Rahah foundation proposes out of court settlement

KUALA LUMPUR: The Tun Rahah Foundation has proposed an out of court settlement in the government’s forfeiture application pertaining to funds allegedly linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), of which it is a respondent.

Deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim told the High Court here today that the prosecution received a letter from the foundation dated July 9 regarding the proposal.

She said she would refer the letter to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)’s Legal and Prosecution director.

The respondent’s lawyer Amin Othman confirmed sending the letter.

Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali fixed July 26 for remention.

When met by reporters later, Nik Haslinie said the prosecution could not disclose in detail the contents of the letter pending discussions with the director.

She said two more respondents, Umno Pekan Division and Umno Pekan Education Bureau chairman Datuk Ibrahim Awang Ismail had stated their intention to file applications to strike out the forfeiture application on merit and technical grounds.

Earlier, the court allowed the prosecution to publish a third party notice related to the money seized from four respondents namely, Kedah Umno Liaison Body, Maran MP Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Muttalib, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Habib Jewels Sdn Bhd.

The court fixed Sept 13 or earlier for the prosecution to gazette the notice and for case management.

The gazette notification was made under Section 56(1) and 61(2) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

In the motion notice, the prosecutor applied for an order to publish a notice under Section 61(2) of the AMLATFPUAA 2001, to summon all third parties claiming any interest in the property seized from all respondents to attend or be represented by their lawyers before the High Court on a date yet to be fixed. — Bernama