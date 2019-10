KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, the former chief executive officer of sovereign wealth fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), said 1MDB was a strategic vehicle for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix), and as an employee, he wanted to serve him well.

Shahrol Azral, 49, however, told the High Court that he would resign from his post on the spot, should he be given the chance to be 1MDB CEO again.

Under cross-examination by lead counsel for the defence, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, the ninth witness for the prosecution testified that had he known the numerous lies of fugitive businessman, Jho Low (formally known as Low Taek Jho) and 1MDB executive director, Casey Tang, he would have voluntarily left his post.

“Back then, I could not possibly know how much of what was being told to me by Jho Low and Casey about the whole 1MDB-PetroSaudi International (PSI) joint venture, was the truth – including the diversion of US$700 million (RM2.93 billion) meant for the venture,“ said Shahrol Azral.

Today’s proceedings comprised the 28th day of trial against Najib, 66, who faces four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds, and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

Earlier, the court heard that US$700 million was diverted to the account of Good Star Ltd, a company that was initially represented as a PSI subsidiary but eventually revealed to be controlled by Jho Low.

Shahrol Azral said he was first shown the documentary evidence about Jho Low’s ownership of Good Star when he was investigated in 2018, by the Malaysian authorities.

Muhammad Shafee then referred the witness to an email between Deutsche Bank and RBS Coutts, stating that even though RBS Coutts was on the receiving end of the US$700 million, it could not credit the funds into an account bearing the numbers 11116073, unless the full name of the account holder was obtained.

Shahrol Azral admitted he had seen the email correspondence earlier and as he was acting on behalf of 1MDB, he held the responsibility of finding out who the account holder was.

“It was urgent. I had copied and pasted the email into the BlackBerry Messenger (BBM), forwarding it to Jho Low to request the information sought by RBS Coutts.

“Jho Low was the first one who replied, after he replied, I don’t think there was any other confirmation from other parties,“ Shahrol Azral said.

In response to this, the counsel said Shahrol Azral only sought the missing information from Jho Low because he knew the sensitivity of the name of the account holder, and he knew it was Good Star, to which the witness disagreed.

Shahrol Azral said this was because Jho Low was the coordinator and orchestrator of the transactions and the only one who kept him in the loop as the transactions proceeded.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah presided over today’s proceedings, with senior deputy public prosecutor and former Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram leading the prosecution.

Hearing continues tomorrow. — Bernama