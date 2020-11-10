1st National Digital Economy and 4IR Council identifies 6 clusters to drive digital economy

KUALA LUMPUR: The first meeting of the National Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Council has identified six clusters as the driving components in the digital economy and 4IR agenda.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office today, the six clusters are economy, digital talent, community, data and digital infrastructure, emerging technology, and the government.

“Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) chaired the council’s first meeting today via a video conference.

“The council is the highest administrative body in establishing policies, implementation and monitoring of the nation’s strategies and initiatives for the digital economy and 4IR,“ it said.

The economy cluster will be chaired by Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, digital talent (Minister of Human Resources Datuk Seri M Saravanan) and community (Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun).

Meanwhile, the data and digital infrastructure cluster will be chaired by the Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, emerging technology (Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar and government (Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali).

“A steering committee chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed was also created to drive collaboration between various ministries and agencies as well as the private sector in realising the digital economy and 4IR agenda guided by the council.

“All the secretary general/director general involved with the six clusters are appointed as members of the steering committee representing their respective cluster chairman,” it said.

The National Digital Economy and 4IR Council would take over the role of almost all digital and technology related committees chaired by the prime minister previously, it added.

Besides that, it said all councils, committees and digital and technology task force chaired by ministers, senior ministry and agency officers would be streamlined or merged under the six newly created clusters.

The establishment of this council with an integrated governance structure will enhance the country’s ability in optimising the development of 4IR technology and ensuring that the growth of the digital economy is in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. -Bernama