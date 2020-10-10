1Utama, Tropicana golf club temporarily closed after Covid-19 cases detected

PETALING JAYA: 1Utama shopping mall in Bandar Utama here will be temporarily closed starting tomorrow after four individuals who went to the mall tested positive for Covid-19.

The management also urged patrons who went to the mall between Sept 25 and Oct 7 to get tested for Covid-19.

This comes after four individuals who visited the ground floor of Parkson Elite at 1Utama from Sept 30 to Oct 7 and Level 2 of Mac City from Sept 25 to Sept 30 tested pisitive for the virus..

Those infected were three staff and one mall visitor.

Besides that, five workers at Tropicana Golf and Country Resort also tested positive for Covid-19.

Petaling district officer and disaster committee chairman Johary Anuar said the golf club has also been temporarily closed.

“Swab tests will be carried out at 1Utama between Oct 14 and 15 from 9am to 2pm,“ he said in a statement today.

“Those with the virus symptoms due to visiting these two premises should head to the nearest health facility to get treated and examined,” he said.