2,063 held at start of major drug operations

SEMENYIH: A total of 2,063 suspects were arrested when police raided 117 places throughout the country at the start of the “Op Icebreaker” in a major crackdown on drug activities.

The operation, which began at midnight Sunday and will run until Aug 4, is the first phase of a major offensive against drug pushing, trafficking and abuse, said Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Khalil Mohd Kader.

“A total of 152 individuals were arrested on suspicion of distributing drugs, 407 for possession of drugs, 1,392 having tested positive for drugs, 30 had warrants of arrest against them and 82 under the special preventive measures,” he told a press conference at the Semenyih police station here yesterday.

Police also seized various types of drugs including syabu (319.56gm), ketamin (0.9gm), ganja (77.95gm), heroin (613.15gm) and ketum juice (106.97gm).

Mohd Khalil urged the people to play their part in the war against drugs by supplying police with information on any drug-related activities.

“Anyone with information can contact the police hotline at 012 2087222 or send messages via WhatsApp,” he said. — Bernama