2 accidents cause traffic congestion on North-South Expressway

KUALA LUMPUR: An accident involving a car and a lorry at KM115.9 of the North-South Expressway northbound between Paguh and Yong Peng resulted in a three-kilometre traffic crawl this morning.

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), via its Twitter account reported that there was also an accident at KM 308.5 northbound on the Tapah-Gopeng route which resulted in the right lane being blocked.

“The accident (on the Tapah-Gopeng route) also caused a 2.8-km congestion on the northbound stretch,” according to LLM.

Traffic flow on other major highways including around the Klang Valley, was reported was reported to be smooth and under control on the fourth day of the Aidilfitri celebration.

The public can get the latest traffic information from the Plusline toll-free line 1-800-88-0000 and Twitter page at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM line 1-800-88-7752 and Twitter. account at www.twitter.com/LLMinfotrafik. — Bernama