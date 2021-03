PETALING JAYA: Four suspects, including two policemen and a woman, were arrested following a robbery at a 24-hour convenience store at SS6, Kelana Jaya here on Sunday.

Impersonating the police by wearing a police vest, the 36-year-old female suspect had stepped into the outlet at 7am picked up five packs of cigarettes, a lighter and some sweets worth about RM150 before attempting to walk out of the place.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said when a cashier at the store demanded payment, the woman told her that her “superior” would arrive in an hour to settle the payment.

He said the suspect then fled the scene in a police patrol car.

Nik Ezanee said on the same day at 5pm, two policemen aged 31 and 38 from the Dang Wangi district police headquarters were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the case.

He said following interrogation, the woman and a fourth suspect, a 27-year-old man, were held.

Nik Ezanee said checks showed that the woman has past criminal records for seven cases and another for a drug-related case.

He said the fourth suspect has 13 past records for crimes and drug-related cases.

Nik Ezanee said the case is classified as robbery and the four suspects are being held under a seven-day remand order.