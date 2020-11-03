2 Covid-19 cases in Parliament involve media staffer and officer of senator

KUALA LUMPUR: A media staffer and an aide to a senator were found Covid-19 positive during tests conducted in Parliament last Wednesday and Friday, said Parliament chief administrator Datuk Kamis Samin today.

“The Health Ministry (MOH) has taken the appropriate follow-up action soon after the test results were obtained,” he said when commenting on news reports yesterday about certain individuals on duty in Parliament being found Covid-19 positive.

The swab tests, conducted by MOH before the latest Dewan Rakyat session began yesterday, involved all officers and staff of Parliament, including auxiliary police, official media personnel and Members of Parliament.

However, he said all Parliament staff had been tested negative.

Kamis said the Parliament authority had taken the necessary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to ensure the smooth conduct of proceedings and tabling of Budget 2021 on Friday. — Bernama