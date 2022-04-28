2 dialysis centres for PwD in Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur

PUTRAJAYA: OKU Sentral has forged collaboration with PICOMS International University College to set up two dialysis centres specifically for persons with disabilities (PwD) in Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur this year.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the collaboration was signed by OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi and PICOMS International University College vice-chancellor Prof Dr Wan Mohd Azizi Wan Sulaiman in Putrajaya today.

Ras Adiba said through the MoU, OKU Sentral was responsible for identifying the location and obtaining funds for the setting up of the two dialysis centres.

“I am honoured and grateful because with the signing of this MoU, it will be of little help to the PwD community.

“For a start, the dialysis centre will be set up in Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur...maybe we will open it (dialysis centre) in Labuan later,” she told Bernama after the signing ceremony of the MoU, here today.

Meanwhile, Wan Mohd Azizi said PICOMS International University College would provide its expertise in terms of health and medical services to manage the dialysis centres.

“The expertise that we have can help develop a dialysis centre for PwD,” he said while thanking Ras Adiba for supporting the initiative to set up the dialysis centres. — Bernama