PETALING JAYA: Two individuals were killed after sustaining serious burns when a fire broke out in a bedroom of their house at Taman Desa Vista in Sepang today.

KL International Airport (KLIA) fire and rescue department station chief Khairuddin Jamaludin said the department was alerted to the incident at 1.14pm and a team of firefighters arrived at the scene within 20 minutes.

“The female victim, 28, was on a bed in a room while the male victim, 30, was in a washroom when we arrived.

“Both victims were unconscious and the female suffered burns on her face. The duo were pronounced dead by paramedics from the Health Ministry moments later,“ he said.

Khairuddin said the fire did not involve the whole housing area but occurred only at one of the rooms in the house.

“The cause of the incident is still under investigation,“ he said.

In a separate incident, at least 30 KTM Bhd employees and their family members were left homeless after the longhouse they were staying in was burnt to the ground near Bangsar in Kuala Lumpur.

However, no casualties were reported in the blaze which began at 10am.

Pantai fire and rescue department station chief Hamid Daud said they were alerted to the incident at around 10.03am.

“We dispatched five fire engines and 60 personnel from the Pantai, Hang Tuah, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Sentul and Seputeh Fire Stations to the scene.

“They arrived at Kuarters KTMB Jalan Lengkok Abdullah, Bangsar 13 minutes later and began to put out the flames,“ he said at the scene.

He said 11 cars and six motorcycles also caught fire during the incident.

“We managed to put out the flames at 12.20pm and firefighters are now evaluating the scene, including floors five, six and eight of the Sri Pahang flats near the longhouse which caught fire.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries or loss of life in the incident but the cause of the fire is still under investigation,“ he said.

Meanwhile, KTM Berhad chief executive officer Rani Hisham Samsudin said they will distribute RM3,000 to each victim as early financial aid.

“The victims will be placed at the surau here temporarily, while we search for available accommodation for them.

“We will also launch a programme to collect clothes for the victims, as they lost everything in the fire,” he added.