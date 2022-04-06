2 friends claim trial to housebreaking

MALACCA: Two friends were charged in the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today with breaking into a house and stealing several items worth over RM15,000 on March 3.

The accused, restaurant helper Mohd Adib Kasim, 32, and salesman Fais Yusoff, 38, however, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to them before Magistrate Mohamad Izwan Mohamed Noh.

The offences allegedly committed at Taman Merak, Malacca Tengah on March 3, at 8.15pm were framed under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

The two accused were allowed bail of RM7,000 with two sureties and ordered to report to the nearest police station once a week.

The court fixed May 19 for remention. — Bernama