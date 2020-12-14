2 Immigration officers charged with bribery

KOTA BHARU: Two Immigration Department officers were charged in the Sessions Court here today with 33 counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM154,340.

The first accused Mohamad Hariss Rosli, 27, who was charged with 31 counts of accepting bribes pleaded guilty to 18 charges and claimed trial to the remaining 13 charges.

The second accused Fasmawi Ab Wahab, 24, pleaded guilty to two charges made against him.

Mohamad Hariss who is attached to the Johor Immigration Department was charged with 31 counts of obtaining a valuable thing namely the money totalling RM152,940 from several individuals which he knew had connection with his official duties.

He was alleged to have committed the offences at a Maybank Islamic branch here between April 2018 and Nov 2019.

The charges are framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to two years or with fine or both, if found, upon conviction.

Fasmawi, who is also attached to the Johor Immigration Department was accused with two counts of obtaining a valuable thing namely the money amounting to RM1,400 from an individual which he knew had connection with his official duties at a Maybank Islamic Berhad branch at Jalan Hulu Pasar in Tumpat, between Feb 26 and March 1, 2019.

Judge Zaman Mohd Nor did not allow the accused bail and set Dec 22 for sentencing.

Deputy public prosecutor Norhamizah Ghazali appeared for the prosecution while the accused were not represented.-Bernama