KUCHING: Two individuals were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with cheating 47 people in a Cambodian employment sham last year.

Margaret Muna Anyut, 25, and Lam Sang Kiong, 35, are jointly accused under Section 417 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to five years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah in a statement said prosecuting officer Nelson Ensit read out the charges.

Both accused who were unrepresented claimed trial, and Margaret was released on RM4,000 bail with one local surety while Lam, on RM1,000 bail with one local surety.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar set July 31 for case management.

On Dec 11 last year, 47 Malaysians comprising 40 from Sarawak, three from Sabah, three from Selangor and one from Kuala Lumpur were detained in Cambodia in raids at two houses in Poipet, Banteay Mancheay Province about 446km north of Phnom Penh.

Cambodian authorities carried out the raids based on intelligence about online gambling activities.

The Malaysians were sent to Banteay Mancheay Prison for investigation and released following negotiations between the two countries.

They returned to Malaysia on Feb 17.

Six suspects believed to be involved in a dubious job recruitment agency were detained between Feb 23 and April 25. To date, four have been charged. — Bernama