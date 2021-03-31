2 IRB satellite offices to commence operation in April

KUALA LUMPUR: Two latest Inland Revenue Board (IRB) satellite offices in Cameron Highlands, Pahang and Manjung, Perak will begin operations on April 1 and 5, respectively.

IRB, in a statement, said the satellite offices would function as one-stop centre, located outside the areas of its branches, to bring the services closer to tax payers or customers.

It would give a wider service including taxation (tax advisory service and consultation, auditing and collection), stamp duty and special government aid (Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat).

According to the statement, the Cameron Highlands satellite office at Tanah Rata is a new IRB office while the Manjung satellite office in Bandar Baru was upgraded from the Manjung Revenue Service Centre (PKH). — Bernama