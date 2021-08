2 localities in Sabah, 3 in Kelantan under EMCO from Aug 24 — MKN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced in two more localities in Sabah and three in Kelantan from Tuesday to Sept 6.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said in Sabah it involved Kampung Buanog Matunggong in Kudat and Kampung Balung Cocos in Tawau.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, it involves three localities in the Tumpat district, namely, Kampung Telaga Bata, Kampung Kajang Sebidang and Kampung Bunut Sarang Burung.

“The standard operating procedures (SOP) in all EMCO areas are the same as previously announced,“ he said in a statement on the EMCO, today.

Rodzi said the EMCO in two localities in Tawau which were supposed to end tomorrow, had been extended to Sept 6, namely, Kampung Pukat, Tanjung Batu Laut and Taman Semarak Indah.

He added that the EMCO in Kampung Bongkok, Bera in Pahang was terminated today, earlier than scheduled on Aug 27 while the EMCO in several other localities in Sabah, Kedah and Terengganu would be terminated tomorrow as scheduled.

These localities include Kampung Bukit Malut, Langkawi, Kedah and YPK Chendering Family Village, Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu, and four localities in Sabah, namely, Block 11 Kampung Titingan, Tawau; Kampung Rawa-Rawa Batu 4, Tawau; Ladang Kapur housing, Benta Wawasan, Kalabakan and Ladang Serudung housing, Usahawan Borneo , Kalabakan. — Bernama