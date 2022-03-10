2 M’sian Civil Defence force personnel charged with receiving RM18,500 bribe to help secure project for company

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Malaysian Civil Defence (APM) personnel were charged in the Sessions Court here today with accepting bribe of RM18,500 to help a company to secure a project at the Malaysian Civil Defence Training Academy.

Mohd Nazrin Mohd Nasir, 38, and Salina Kamarulzaman, 41, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out before Judge Azura Alwi.

They were jointly charged, as public servants, to have accepted the bribe from one Rajman Hashim, 49, as an inducement for themselves to help Pendang Jaya Sdn Bhd to secure a project to supply, send and install office equipment at the academy in Kajang,

The were charged with committing the offence at a restaurant in Putrajaya between noon and 1 pm on Oct 11, 2021.

The charge, framed under Section 16(a)(B)of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

The court allowed Mohd Nazrin and Salina bail of RM8,000 in one surety each and also ordered to report themselves at the nearest MACC office every month and to surrender their passport.

The court then set April 11 for mention.

MACC deputy public prosecutors Fadhli Ab Wahab and Noryusriza Zulkifli, as well as prosecuting officer Mohd Aliff Shahruzaman prosecuted.

Meanwhile, in another Sessions Court before judge Suzana Hussin, Mohd Nazrin was charged with accepting bribe of RM2,000 for the same purpose from one Ahmad Radzi Harun, 43.

Mohd Nazrin also pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was charged with committing the offence at a parking lot near a restoran in Putrajaya between 9.30 pm and 10 pm on Oct 8, 2021.

Suzana allowed him bail of RM3,000 with one surety and allowed the case to be transferred to the court before Judge Azura. — Bernama