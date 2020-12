KUALA LUMPUR: Two men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering a tent installer who was found dead with stab wounds at a housing estate in Kepong here, last month.

Unemployed P. Thiagarajan, 42, and mechanic Elias Zainal Abidin, 44, each nodded that they understood after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Wong Chai Sia.

However, no plea was recorded from the duo as murder cases come under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

They were charged with having common intention and responsible for murdering M.Tushilen, 21, in front of Block E, Flat Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Intan Baiduri in Taman Intan Baiduri, Kepong here between 10am and 1pm on Nov 25.

Both men were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which carries the mandatory death sentence, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar appeared for the prosecution while both the accused were unrepresented. The court set Feb 18 for re-mention pending the post-mortem report.

Prior to this, Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai had said that the victim had come to the PPR with a friend to erect a tent.

Based on preliminary information, he said the victim had gone to Block E to buy some food when the two suspects came on a motorcycle and one of them got down and stabbed him. — Bernama