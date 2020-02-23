2 men fined for criminal threat against broadcast journalist

KUALA TERENGGANU: Two men were fined by the magistrate’s court here today after they pleaded guilty to criminal intimidation via social media against a TV3 broadcast journalist last month.

Magistrate Nordiana Abd Aziz ordered Mohd Ariff Fahmi Ab Ghani, 33, to pay RM5,000 in default six months jail, while Muhammad Muzammer Zamri, 30, to pay RM4,000 or five months in jail.

The two men committed the offence on Mohd Ishak Abdillah Ngah, 38, via Gabungan Anak Terengganu (Original) Facebook account on Jan 1, between 10am and 3.01pm.

They were charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of two years or fine or both on conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Nabihah Hanin Ayim appeared for the prosecution while the duo was unrepresented. - Bernama