PETALING JAYA: Two more areas in Lahad Datu, Sabah, have been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO)

The control order on Taman Khazanah Indah and PPR Mutiara Kasih in Lahad Datu from 12.01 am tomorrow (Oct 13) to Oct 26 will involve 5,452 residents.

“With the implementation of this EMCO, all residents are required to comply with the set Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), including the fact that all residents in the affected areas are not allowed to leave their homes,” Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said during a virtual press conference from his residence via the Ministry of Defence’s Facebook page today.

“Because they are not allowed to leave their homes, it means they cannot buy food and so on. Food supplies will be distributed by the Sabah state government under the coordination of the State Disaster Operations Control Centre.”

He said all exits and entrances to the EMCO area were closed, however, applications for emergency cases such as deaths could be submitted to the police. The Ministry of Health (MOH) will conduct targeted screenings during the period, he added.

Meanwhile, a total of 674 individuals were penalised for violating the recovery movement control order on Saturday.

“A total of 91 individuals were remanded while the remaining 583 individuals were issued compounds,” Ismail Sabri said.

The offences committed were not wearing face masks (170), ignoring social distancing (53), failing to provide equipment for contact tracing registration (80), attending nightclub and pub activities (325), operating past set hours (four), exiting areas under EMCO without proper reason (four), illegal immigrants (22), going against EMCO rules (seven), operating with a valid licence (two) and misuse of social pass (seven).

He said 2,534 teams under the compliance task force conducted checks at 15,311 premises including supermarkets, restaurants, hawker stalls, markets, places of worship and leisure areas.