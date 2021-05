KUALA LUMPUR: Two more localities will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from tomorrow until May 13, namely at Taman Seri Desa in Temerloh, Pahang, and SMK Melugu, Sri Aman, Sarawak.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was due to the high rate of infections at both places.

He also informed that the entire district of Raub, Pahang, would be placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) from tomorrow until May 13.

He added that two subdistricts, namely Mukim Gali which involves Raub town, Sungai Ruan and Kampung Baru Sempalit as well as Mukim Tras (Kampung Sang Lee, Kampung Baru Tras and Kampung Sungai Cheetang) would be subjected to the Movement Control Order (MCO) for the same period.

“The implementation of CMCO and MCO in the district and sub-districts is to ensure the movement of residents can be controlled to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to other areas,“ he said in a statement today.

According to the statement, Ismail Sabri also announced the extension of the EMCO at two localities in Kelantan - Sekolah Menengah Ugama (Arab) Tarbiah Diniah Tahfiz Bunut Sarang Burung, Tumpat (from tomorrow until May 13) and Kolej Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman, Kok Lanas, Kota Bharu (from May 1-14).

Meanwhile, he said that the EMCO in Taman Tawau Lama and Kampung Batu Payung as well as Kampung Baru Pasir Putih in Tawau, Sabah; Sungai Passin, Matu, Mukah in Sarawak; and Sekolah Henry Gurnery, Telok Mas, Melaka would end tomorrow.

The government also agreed to end the EMCO in Kampung Simpang 3A, Merotai Besar, Tawau, Sabah as well as the Kuching Police Training Centre (Pulapol) and staff quarters in Sarawak from today, he said.

Ismail Sabri also said that 314 individuals were arrested for flouting the standard operating procedure (SOP) yesterday, with 297 compounded and 17 remanded for offenses which included not wearing face masks, failure to record personal particulars as well as failure to adop physical distancing.

On Ops Benteng, he said 13 illegal immigrants were arrested and seven land vehicles seized yesterday. — Bernama