2 PKR MPs declare support for Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Two PKR MPs have quit the party and declared their support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) as Independents, according to a Bernama news flash.

The MPs are Sarawak’s Julau MP Larry Sng and Johor’s Tebrau MP Steven Choong.

Meanwhile, Malaysiakini reported that Sng and Choong had presented Muhyiddin with letters of support at a function at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre this afternoon.

Sng earlier resigned as the Sarawak PKR chairman on Friday.

He announced his decision to step down during a video conference with the state leadership council on Friday, according to Kuching PKR branch chairman Dominique Ng.

