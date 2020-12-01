2 police reports lodged against ‘Like and Share’ investment scheme

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have received two reports related to the ‘Like and Share’ investment scheme involving losses of nearly RM20,000.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin (pix) said the two reports were lodged by a man working as a company executive and a woman director.

The executive claimed to have lost RM10,000 while the woman director said she lost RM9,888, he said at a press conference here yesterday.

“We raided an office in the capital that we suspected was the base of operations for the investment scheme and found they had closed since Nov 9.

“Still, we have identified several locals who are behind the investment scheme based on intelligence we gathered,” he added. — Bernama