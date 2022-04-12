2 recalled diplomats to return to Wisma Putra: PSD DG

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Consul-General of Malaysia in Dubai who were recalled will be placed at Wisma Putra and have not been assigned to the Public Service Department’s (PSD) pool system of civil servants, said Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah (pix).

He said the allegations that went viral on social media which claimed that the diplomats would be put into ‘cold storage’ were inaccurate and did not happen, adding that they would undergo courses to increase their skills when they return home.

Wisma Putra in a statement yesterday (April 11) said the two diplomats have been recalled for failing to coordinate administrative and logistical matters during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s visit to the UAE late last month.

“Relocation of ambassadors to undergo courses is a common practice in the ministry,” he told reporters here today, adding that there are 107 Malaysian diplomats currently stationed abroad.

Mohd Shafiq denied that there was such a term as ‘cold storage’ in civil service because public servants who are recalled while waiting for a new assignment will attend courses to improve their skills while still on the payroll.

He said they would be given assignments and required to attend courses and their salaries would not be deducted, adding that the interpretation of cold storage in the community should be corrected.

He said new placements or being placed in the pool system while waiting for new assignments should not be viewed negatively.

“Civil servants are ready to be reassigned and that is one of the pledges of the public service, namely to serve without fear or favour,“ he added.

According to Mohd Shafiq, a total of 29 diplomatic positions have yet to be filled, of which the duties are being carried out by the charge d’affaires and the matter is being discussed with the ministry’s secretary-general Tan Sri M. Shahrul Ikram Yaakob to immediately fill the vacancies. — Bernama