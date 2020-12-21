2 sworn in as Senators

KUALA LUMPUR: Two new members took their oath as Senators before Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim this morning.

They were Datuk Wira Koh Nai Kwong who is Melaka assemblyman and Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian who was appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Rais in his welcoming speech, wants Koh and Jaziri to draw upon their respective experience and professions to contribute during Senate sessions encompassing all aspects in line with the position of Dewan Negara as the highest legislature in the country.

“To all Honourable Members, discharge your responsibilities as members of the Senate to your level best.

“The lines of thought presented must be thoroughly, authoritative and intellectual to represent the voices of the people including the state and minority groups such Orang Asli or non-governmental organisations (NGOs) without leaving anyone out, “ he said.

Koh, 59, who is also Alor Gajah MP, is Melaka MCA deputy chairman while Jaziri, 42, is Sarawak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman.

in his speech, Rais also elaborated on the roles of the Joint Committee of People’s Well-being announced on Dec 10 as a reminder to all Senators to carry out their duties across party interest.

“The committee is a platform to gather ideas, energy and expertise to ensure the welfare of the people and interest of the nation are met,” Rais said.

Therefore Rais welcomed all committee members comprising members of Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara as a platform to discuss various issues on the people’s interest.

“It is our hope that the interest of the people is taken up by all members not only during debate in the houses but also via the committee in future,” he said. — Bernama