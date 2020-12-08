2 vehicles damaged by fallen tree in Taman P.Ramlee

KUALA LUMPUR: Two vehicles were damaged by a fallen tree near Pasar Prima Setapak, Taman P. Ramlee, here, following a heavy downpour that started at about 4pm yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia operations centre received a distress call at about 5.40pm and 10 firefighters and a machine were deployed to the scene.

According to the department’s operations commander Cik Rizul Iruwan Mamat, upon arrival at the scene at 6pm, firefighters from the Setapak Fire and Rescue station saw that the tree had crashed onto a Toyota Avanza and Hyundai Elantra and obstructed traffic.

No casualties were reported and the clearing up operation was handed over to the City Hall team.

He said that the owners of the damaged vehicles were not present during the operation.-Bernama