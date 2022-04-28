2-year-old boy dies, 5 People injured in Kuantan fire

KUANTAN: A two-year-old boy died and five other people were injured in a fire at two houses in Jalan Permatang Badak Perdana 2 here early today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director (Operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said those injured were two men, two women and an eight-month-old baby girl.

“The department received a distress call at 3.15 am. The fire destroyed 100 per cent of one of the semi-D house and 90 per cent of the other house,” he said in a statement.

Ismail said the fire also destroyed one vehicle and damaged two others.

Two fire engines with 18 firemen from Taman Tas and Indera Mahkota stations were dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained, he added. — Bernama