20 cows found dead in Taiping dragon fruit farm

IPOH: A total of 20 cows were found dead in a dragon fruit farm in Sungai Rotan, Padang Gajah, in Taiping, yesterday morning.

Taiping district police chief ACP Osman Mamat said the carcasses were discovered by farm workers about two kilometres from the farm at about 9 am.

He said a worker who went to the dragon fruit farm was informed of the incident by a fellow worker.

“He then went to the location at 9.45 am and found several dead cows, the owners of whom were unknown to him.

“He then proceeded to lodge a police report and did not want to take responsibility for what had happened,“ Osman said in a statement, here, today.

He said the cattle owner, in his 30s, also lodged a police report and estimated his losses at RM80,000.

According to Osman, initial investigations found that the man had 160 heads of cattle while the distance between the dragon fruit farm and the cowshed was about 6 km.

Osman added that the forensic team from the Perak contingent police headquarters had taken samples of water found in metal barrels as well as pesticides at the scene for analysis purposes.

A Veterinary team had also conducted a post-mortem on the cow carcasses at the scene and took various organs for analysis to determine the cause of death, he added. - Bernama