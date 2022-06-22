20 Ex-MRSM students plead guilty to injuring schoolmate

SUNGAI PETANI: Twenty former Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) students in Merbok near here pleaded guilty at the Magistrate’s Court today to a charge of injuring their schoolmate in October 2020.

All the students, aged between 18 and 19, made the plea after the charge against them was read out before Magistrate Nadhirah Abdul Rahim.

However, the court set Aug 10 for probation reports on the students before sentencing.

All the students, then aged between 16 and 17, were jointly charged with intentionally causing injury to a 16-year-old student at the school hostel area between 12.30 am and 2 am on Oct 17, 2020.

They were charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Act, which provides imprisonment of up to a year, or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both if found guilty.

The court granted bail of RM1,000 each with one surety for all the students.

Deputy Public Prosecutor S.Preeya was prosecuted while lawyer Nurliyana Mohd Radzi represented all accused. - Bernama