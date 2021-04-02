20 houses razed, 100 Kampung Simunul residents made homeless

SEMPORNA: Twenty houses in a water village here were destroyed in a fire this morning rendering 100 residents homeless.

No loss of life was reported in the fire at Lorong 5, Kampung Simunul which was believed to have started from one of the house at 11am.

The flames spread very fast over a 0.4-hectare area of the village as the houses were built close to one another.

Semporna Fire and Rescue Station chief Fazizul Hizam Borhan said 19 firemen including volunteer teams from Kunak and the Semporna Atas Air Fire Station rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 11.13am.

‘’Firemen managed to put out the blaze completely at 1.11pm,’’ he said via a statement here, today and added the cause of the fire and loss were still being investigated. — Bernama