20 members of a syndicate involved in non-existent investment detained by police

KUANTAN: Pahang police detained 20 suspects, including five foreigners, believed to have been involved in a non-existent investment scam that targetted men from a neighbouring country, especially those looking for matrimonial partners online.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the suspects, aged between 17 and 31, were detained during a raid carried out at 6.30pm on Oct 5 at a premises in Genting Highlands.

“The syndicate that has been active since August, would pick their victims at random and after being acquainted for some time, would offer the online investment application,“ he told reporters after attending the Pahang Police Contingent’s monthly gathering at the Pahang Police headquarters, here today.

During the raid, police seized 19 laptop computers, 69 smart phones a passport and an access card to the premises. The estimated losses incurred is still being investigation.

All the suspects, including some who have previous criminal records for cheating and drug related offences, would be remanded until Oct 12, for investigations.

Meanwhile, Yahaya said according to the Pahang Commercial Crimes Investigation Department’s statistics, 6,049 reports, mostly related to online scams, had resulted in losses amounting to RM42.9 million from January to September. -Bernama