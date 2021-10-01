20 men charged for helping to run loan shark activities

KUANTAN: A total of 20 men were charged in two Magistrate’s Courts here yesterday for helping to run loan shark activities or unlicensed money lending companies in the district.

Fourteen men, aged between 21 and 38, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before Magistrate Fatinah Abu Bakar.

They were charged for having money lending business cards without permission and various automatic teller machine (ATM) cards belonging to third parties at a homestay in Perumahan Galing here at 7 am on Sept 23.

The charge is framed under Section 29AA of the Moneylenders Act 1951 which provides up to two-year imprisonment or a maximum penalty of RM20,000 or both upon conviction.

Fatinah allowed RM4,000 bail with one surety for each of the accused and set Nov 2 for re-mention and submission of documents.

Meanwhile, Fatinah ordered Nicholas Tee Shen Yi, 23, a restaurant worker and Tan Tat Theat, 28, a mechanic, to pay the maximum fine of RM1,000 or a month’s jail, after they pleaded guilty for failing to provide a satisfactory explanation of how they owned 197 business cards and one bunting related to money lending.

They committed the offence at a house in Taman Indera Mahkota 21 here at 7.05 am on Sept 23, an offence that is punishable under Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 which carries a maximum RM1,000 fine or a maximum of one year jail or both, upon conviction.

In the meantime, four men aged between 25 and 44 pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Ainis Abu Hassan Shaari, to the charge of helping a loan shark to offer misleading loans at a house in Taman Sega here at 7.15 am on the same day.

The charge is framed under Section 29AA of the Money Lenders Act 1951.

Ainis allowed RM4,000 bail with one surety for each of the accused and fixed Oct 27 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Aini Adilah Muhammad Faizal, Siti Aisyah Abdul Wahab and Wan Azreen Wan Zaid prosecuted the case while all the accused were represented by lawyers Badrulzaman Abu Bakar and Datuk Zaharman Zainal Abidin.- Bernama