20 men dressed as women nabbed at entertainment centre

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 20 men who dressed as women were arrested by the Enforcement Division of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) during a raid under ‘Ops Bersepadu’ at an entertainment centre in the capital, yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya, however, said all of them, aged 22 to 34, were released on bail after the investigation was completed.

He said the 20 men arrested were locals and were being investigated under Section 28 of the Syariah Criminal Offences Act (Federal Territories) 1997.

“During the operation carried out together with the police and Kuala Lumpur City Hall, two men, aged 27 and 29, were also arrested after testing positive for Tetrahydrocannabinol.

“The two men have been remanded until today to assist the investigation in accordance with Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he told Bernama today.

Noor Dellhan said a total of 62 visitors to the premises were inspected during the operation carried out at 10 pm, involving 53 men and nine women, aged between 19 and 57.

“The police will increase operations and inspections at entertainment centres and monitor club activities that flout the law,” he said. - Bernama