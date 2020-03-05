20-minute nap time at schools proposed

PETALING JAYA: A 20-minute nap time at school and a lower workload are were among the proposals by 35 pupils aged seven to 17, but education experts are sceptical.

The pupils were consulted by the Office of the Children’s Commissioner of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia to identify what issues they were facing at school.

They also spoke out about high expectations by parents, bullying, teachers “picking on them”, and their right to education.

On the nap time proposed, Parent Action Group for Education chairman Datin Nor Azimah Abdul Rahim said school children should be as active as possible, and not waste time sleeping.

“Perhaps other countries are implementing it as they have longer school hours,” she told theSun yesterday.

However, Nor Azimah said the curriculum should be reduced so that teachers would not have to rush through the syllabus, and children would not be burdened with homework.

“The children end up not learning anything much and just memorising (things). But whenever a push on curriculum happens, the issue turns political and the ministries end up doing nothing,” she said

Chinese educationist Chan Tuck Loong supported the idea of 20-minute naps as long as it did not bite into existing school hours.

“School should be extended by another 20 minutes to compensate for the additional rest time. Some schools have more than 2,000 students, and the current 20 minutes is not even enough for them to eat.

“There are only 190 school days, which is not sufficient to complete the syllabus. Shortening the study-time would be detrimental,” he told theSun yesterday.

Chan said he did not think the current syllabus needed to be reduced, but the Education Ministry guidelines should be adhered to, especially by Chinese vernacular primary schools’ (SJKC) headmasters and students.

“Headmasters and teachers in SJKCs should comply with guidelines from the Education Ministry, which limits the use of workbooks in primary schools. This should be enough to reduce the students’ workload.”