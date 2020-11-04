20% more clinical waste since outbreak of Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The amount of clinical waste has increased by 20% since the outbreak of Covid-19 early this year, according to Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said clinical waste such as personal protective equipment (PPE) used while handling Covid-19 patients at health facilities are collected and disposed of at designated clinical waste disposal plants.

“These wastes must be disposed of at designated premises for scheduled waste licensed by the Department of Environment,” he said in response to a question by Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (BN-Machang).

“Under the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Wastes) Regulations 2005, items such as disposable plastic from health facilities and government-gazetted Covid-19 quarantine centres are categorised as scheduled wastes SW 404, which include pathogenic waste, clinical waste, or quarantine materials.”

Ahmad Jazlan had asked if the government planned to create a special clinical waste disposal site in each state.

Tuan Ibrahim said if a person was found guilty of placing or disposing of clinical waste at non-designated or unlicensed premises, he can be punished with imprisonment of not more than five years and fined not more than RM500,000.

“Disposable plastic waste used by the public at premises such as wet markets, supermarkets, offices and factories is categorised as domestic waste. Such waste is disposed of as domestic waste or solid waste, managed by local governments or under the jurisdiction of the Housing and Local Government Ministry.”

He said while PPEs fall under both the clinical and non-clinical categories, those used by the public are considered domestic waste and the laws do not need to be amended.