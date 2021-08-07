20 MPs give statements on rally — Police

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 20 members of Parliament (MPs) have given their statements to the police in connection with a rally by opposition elected representatives here on Monday.

Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya, when contacted by Bernama said that the police recorded the statements from three more MPs today.

They were Seputeh MP Teresa Kok; Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah and Sungai Buloh MP R. Sivarasa.

He said Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also PKR president had also completed giving his statement over the same matter.

On Monday, a group of opposition MPs tried to march to the Parliament building to demand that the special sitting be resumed, even though it had been postponed on the advice of the Health Ministry following the spread of Covid-19 cases.

However, they dispersed peacefully on the instruction of police. — Bernama