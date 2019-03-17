20 people trapped in UMMC cargo lift rescued

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty individuals went through some moments of anxiety when they were trapped in a cargo lift in the South Tower, University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Operations Centre in a statement said it received an emergency call at about 12.04pm and deployed 15 personnel and officers from the Pantai and Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue Stations to the site.

According to the statement, firefighters who arrived about 10 minutes later at the scene found the lift stuck between the seventh and eighth floors of the building.

“Firefighters then cut off the door cables using a hydraulic cutter and lowered the lift manually to save those trapped inside.

“It was found, the victims were experiencing breathing difficulties and UMMC supplied oxygen into the lift,” the statement said.

The 20 victims comprised seven adult men and six women, four girls and three boys. — Bernama