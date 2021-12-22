20 staff, students of religious school in Jempol positive with Covid-19

SEREMBAN: A total of 20 positive Covid-19 cases have been detected among staff and students of a private religious school in Jalan Merpati, Kampung Serting Ulu, Jempol, here.

Negeri Sembilan Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Action Committee chairman S. Veerapan said the Jalan Merpati Serting cluster was reported last Monday after a staff at the school was found positive with Covid-19 on Dec 15 and had symptoms.

“Following that, screening was conducted on all staff and students on Dec 18. Until yesterday, a total of 45 people were screened and 20 Covid-19 positive cases were detected, 24 were negative and is still waiting for the results,“ he said in a statement.

He said all close contacts had been identified and ordered to be in quarantine instructions and the school had been closed for 10 days from Dec for disinfection by the Jempol District Health Office. — Bernama