20 tahfiz students escape unhurt in hostel fire

SHAH ALAM: A hostel of a tahfiz school which was occupied by 20 male students in Kampung Medan, Teluk Panglima Garang. near here, was destroyed in a fire early today.

However, all the students aged between 13 and 17 managed to escape from the building in time.

The fire destroyed 70 percent of the hostel building.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said the operations centre (PGO) received a report about the fire at 12.03 am and a team of 18 firefighters was mobilised to the scene.

The fire was completely extinguished at 12.54 am and there was no report of anyone injured in the incident, he said in a statement. - Bernama