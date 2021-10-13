200 areas in Johor face water supply disruption due to fire at Water Treatment Plant (WTP)

JOHOR BAHRU: About 200 areas here, in Kulai and Iskandar Puteri are expected to face unscheduled water supply disruption following the burnt-out of two transformers at the Semangar Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Jalan Kulai-Kota Tinggi in Kota Tinggi yesterday.

Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd in its official Facebook posting today, stated that the affected areas are Senai, Skudai, Pulai, Austin, Sedenak, Seelong, Kempas, Kulai, Gelang Patah and Nusajaya.

“The fire caused the plant to stop work. The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) succeeded in extinguishing the fire and there were no casualties reported. We are working with the authorities to overcome the problem and to restore water supply to the affected areas in stages.

“Based on latest information, if the repair work can done within a short period, water supply can be restored in 12 hours after the water treatment plant is back in operation at its full capacity,“ it said.

The integrated water supply company said apart from industrial areas and housing estates, the water supply disruption also affected the offices of the Royal Customs Department , Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency, Marine Department, Tanjung Pelepas Port, Legoland Theme Park and Senai International Airport (LTAS).

Meanwhile, head of Kota Tinggi Fire and Rescue station Senior Assistant Superintendant Azman Jantan, in a separate statement, said the station received a distress call on the fire at the Semangar Water Treatment Plant at 2.57pm yesterday.

A team of 12 personnel from the station rushed to the scene and found two transfer units on fire, he said, adding that the operation ended at 4.45pm yesterday. — Bernama