200 army veterans commemorate Remembrance Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 200 army veterans from all walks of life gathered at Tugu Negara to commemorate the fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day.

The veterans gathered in front of Tugu Negara to observe a minute’s silence to remember the fallen soldiers and lay the flower wreath in front of the monument.

Then, they sang the patriotic song “Inilah Barisan Kita”, before gathering in front of the monument to take a group photo.

Malaysian Armed Forces Chinese Veterans Association (Macva) president Brigadier General (Rtd) Datuk Goh Seng Toh TUDM said Remembrance Day is a universal event to honour and to remember those who gave their lives to the defence of their respective nations

“The 11,000 servicemen who gave their lives and also those who survived in the World War II, the first emergency, the confrontation and the second emergency, a period of 46 years of armed conflict from 1943 to 1989 to enable our beloved country to enjoy the democracy, peace and harmony,“

“There are no words to describe the sacrifices of these heroes except to say thank you and to offer our prayers to those who died in the battle and armed conflicts,“ he said in his speech at Tugu Negara today.

Remembrance Day usually falls on July 31 every year, but the flower wreath laying ceremony, only organised for the second time by Macva, was only celebrated today because of delays due to the Yang Dipertuan Agong’s installation and the haze.

They also organised this occasion for the purpose of educating the current generation of the contributions made by the armed forces.