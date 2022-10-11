200 houses affected by floods in Klang

SHAH ALAM: About 200 houses were affected by the floods that hit Kampung Johan Setia, Klang yesterday, but the water has started to recede.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the operation to evacuate flood victims was ongoing and 30 people from eight houses have been relocated to a temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Johan Setia.

“The water level in the area is receding to the knee level and it is currently drizzling,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to the preliminary report, the water level had risen to over two feet (0.6 metres), he added.

Besides the fire brigade, the operation also involved the police, volunteer firefighters, Health Ministry, Klang District Office and Civil Defence Force. - Bernama