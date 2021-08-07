200 kg Tapir rescued in Kuala Krai

KUALA KRAI: The Kelantan Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) today released a 200-kilogramme male tapir into the Sungai Relau National Park, in Pahang.

Kelantan Perhilitan director Ady Ermanty Haniff Mohamed Hanif, in a statement today, said the animal was rescued yesterday after it was found trapped in a hole in a rubber plantation in Kesedar Baru Chenulang, near here.

He said a team from the department, led by Kuala Krai district wildlife chief Azhan Ab Razak, was sent to the plantation following a report by villagers on the animal that was trapped in a hole.

“After it was rescued, an officer from the Veterinary Services Department examined the tapir and found it was not injured,” he said

-Bernama